Ventas, Inc. (VTR) CEO Debra A. Cafaro Hosts Nareit REITweek: 2025 Investor Conference (Transcript)

Okay. Welcome. This is the 145 presentation with Ventas. I'm Mike Carroll of RBC Capital Markets and I cover the company. To my right, I have Debbie Cafaro, who is the CEO. Then I have Bob Probst, the CFO; and then Justin Hutchens, who is the EVP of Senior Housing and CIO.

So to start this off, I'll flip it over to Debbie and she can provide some opening remarks. Debbie?

Debra A. Cafaro

Good afternoon, everyone. Great to be here with you and Mike, thanks so much for hosting. Ventas is an S&P 500 company focused on the longevity economy, which is basically serving a large and growing aging population with powerful secular demand trends. I'm pleased to report we recently improved our outlook for the company, both on an FFO per share basis at expected 7% at the midpoint for 2025, and we increased our same-store senior housing operating portfolio or SHOP expected growth rate to 12% to 16%.

Our entire strategy currently is a 123 strategy that's focused on senior housing or SHOP. And really, it's to drive this multiyear NOI growth opportunity that we have, that's been really powered by secular demand, incredibly limited supply. And really, the alpha is our platform on top. So as we look at this, we're in about the fourth year of adding about $100 million a year of NOI from our portfolio inorganic growth. And that favorable supply-demand trend should continue for an extended period. There's virtually no supply and the