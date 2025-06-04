Intel Corporation (INTC) BofA Securities 2025 Global Technology Conference (Transcript)

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) BofA Securities 2025 Global Technology Conference June 3, 2025 5:40 PM ET

Company Participants

Michelle Johnston Holthaus - CEO

Conference Call Participants

Vivek Arya - Bank of America

Vivek Arya

Vivek Arya, from BofA's semiconductor semicap equipment research team, and I'm really delighted to have the team from Intel join us today, Michelle Johnston Holthaus or MJ, as most people refer to her as -- really happy that you could join us.

Michelle Johnston Holthaus

Thanks for having me.

Vivek Arya

And what I'll do is I'll start with the safe harbor statement that Intel has given me, then we'll go through my questions, but please feel free to raise your hand. If you would like to ask a question, and I'll be sure to get you in.

So the exciting statement before we begin, please note that today's discussion might contain forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties and may reference non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to Intel's most recent earnings release, annual report on Form 10-K and other filings with the SEC for more information on the risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially and additional information on our non-GAAP financial measures, including reconciliations where appropriate to the core measures.

Michelle Johnston Holthaus

Okay. That was the highlight of your day.

Question-and-Answer Session

Vivek Arya

With that out of the way, really appreciate you joining us. Maybe let's start with the State of the Union, right. Give us a sense for how the demand environment has shaped up. I know a lot of macro crosscurrents this year, but how's the demand environment, shaped up so far versus what you guys have thought at the start of the year?

Michelle Johnston Holthaus

Yeah. It's a little bit different. I mean, we haven't talked