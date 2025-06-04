CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call June 3, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Burt W. Podbere - Chief Financial Officer

George R. Kurtz - Co-Founder, President, CEO & Director

Maria Riley - Vice President of Investor Relations

Andrew James Nowinski - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division

Brian Lee Essex - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Gabriela Borges - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division

Joseph Anthony Gallo - Jefferies LLC, Research Division

Keith Weiss - Morgan Stanley, Research Division

Keith Frances Bachman - BMO Capital Markets Equity Research

Matthew George Hedberg - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division

Michael Joseph Cikos - Needham & Company, LLC, Research Division

Peter Marc Levine - Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division

Roger Foley Boyd - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division

Saket Kalia - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division

Shaul Eyal - TD Cowen, Research Division

Tal Liani - BofA Securities, Research Division

I would now like to hand the call over to Maria Riley, Vice President of Investor Relations, Maria. Please go ahead.

Maria Riley

Good afternoon, and thank you for your participation today. With me on the call are George Kurtz, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of CrowdStrike; and Burt Podbere, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we get started, I would like to note that certain statements made during this conference call that are not historical facts including those regarding our future plans, objectives, growth, including projections and expected performance, including our outlook for the second quarter and fiscal year 2026 and any assumptions for fiscal periods beyond that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking