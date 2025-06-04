Among high growth tech stocks that have experienced a jarring roller coaster ride this year, JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) is one of them. The DevSecOps software platform, a fancy way of saying that the software company helps other tech companies with
JFrog: Still Positioned To Leap Higher, Even After A Fierce Rally
Summary
- JFrog continues to deliver strong revenue growth and improving margins, supporting my ongoing buy rating, despite a higher valuation.
- The company's sticky platform and high net revenue retention make it a critical, hard-to-replace tool for enterprise clients.
- Relative insulation from macro headwinds and proximity to the 'Rule of 40' threshold highlight JFrog's operational excellence.
- While valuation is elevated, peer comparisons and conservative guidance suggest further upside potential—I'm staying long and recommend riding the momentum.
- The company's FY25 outlook contains built-in conservatism, with the company excluding several large customer deals in the pipeline, due to uncertainty over deal closing times.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FROG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.