Brookfield Corporation: A Slight Premium For A Generational Compounder
Summary
- Brookfield Corporation is a complex, global powerhouse in alternative asset management, and in our view, offers long-term investors exposure to a well-diversified, synergistic business model.
- The company’s business segments reinforce each other, creating a unique, resilient structure that supports long-term, diversified investment appeal.
- Brookfield targets annualized shareholder returns of 15% or more, a goal supported by its strong historical performance over the past 30 years.
- In the short/medium term, we think you're paying a premium for assets. The business structure can also be difficult to grasp, and the leverage across its holdings presents risks.
