Silver (XAG/USD) Cools From 7-Month High On Profit-Taking, Remains Bullish

Dean Popplewell
Summary

  • Boasting a remarkable gain of 5.38% yesterday, silver prices have retraced somewhat in today’s session, owing to natural profit-taking and better-than-expected US labor data.
  • As of June 3rd, silver has had its best year-to-date performance in over five years, aside from 2024. If it can break previous yearly highs around ~34.86900, silver will trade at its highest level since 2011 during the height of the Euro sovereign debt crisis.
  • If price remains above 33.02574, we can expect silver to stage a move higher.

By Christian Norman

Boasting a remarkable gain of 5.38% yesterday, silver prices have retraced somewhat in today’s session, owing to natural profit-taking and better-than-expected US labor data. XAG/USD currently trades around ~34.55350 per troy ounce, down -0.60% for the day.

Dean Popplewell has nearly two decades of experience trading currencies and fixed income instruments. He has a deep understanding of market fundamentals and the impact of global events on capital markets. He is respected among professional traders for his skilled analysis and career history as global head of trading for firms such as Scotia Capital and BMO Nesbitt Burns. Since joining OANDA in 2006, Dean has played an instrumental role in driving awareness of the forex market as an emerging asset class for retail investors, as well as providing expert counsel to a number of internal teams on how to best serve clients and industry stakeholders.

