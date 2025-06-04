Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) is moving into a more commoditized rack-scale design market as semiconductor designers bring rack-scale design solutions in-house, allowing for designs to be developed prior to going to manufacturers like SMCI. With development moving
Super Micro Computer's Growth Trajectory May Be Slowing (Downgrade)
Summary
- I rate SMCI a 'Hold', as it faces potential growth headwinds from increased in-house rack-scale design solutions by semiconductor designers, making it a more commoditized market and limiting pricing power.
- Super Micro Computer may face tighter margins as the GPU cadence shortens to an annualized rate, potentially leading to increased R&D to keep pace with new GPU iterations.
- The Company's Q3'25 results showed slower US growth, inventory write-downs, and underutilized capacity. It may face further cost headwinds at the close of FY25 due to aging inventory.
