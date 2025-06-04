Tourism And Tax Revenues: An Overlooked Link To Municipal Bonds

Jun. 04, 2025 2:25 AM ET, , , , , ,
VanEck
4.82K Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • International travel plays a key role in the stability of the municipal bond market.
  • When international tourism declines, the direct hit to tax collections is only the first domino.
  • Municipalities that are highly dependent on tourism revenues but lack deep fiscal reserves or diversified economies may also face refinancing challenges if bond values decline or borrowing costs rise.
  • Diversification doesn’t eliminate risk, but it does help ensure that a slowdown in one part of the country or one sector of the economy doesn’t derail an investor’s broader income strategy.

Selective focus of dollar notes and red tag written with MUNICIPAL BONDS on white wooden background.

Mohamad Faizal Bin Ramli

International travel plays a key role in the stability of the municipal bond market. Explore how a slowdown in tourism can impact revenue bonds, local budgets, and investor sentiment.

As investors in the municipal bond

This article was written by

VanEck
4.82K Followers
VanEck’s mission is to offer investors intelligently designed investment strategies that capitalize on targeted market opportunities. VanEck seeks to provide long-term competitive performance through active and index strategies based on creative investment approaches and portfolio delivery.At VanEck we are driven by innovation, our hallmark since the company’s founding in 1955. Our efficiently-constructed investment strategies benefit from our experience and in-depth knowledge of targeted asset classes. Our actively managed VanEck Funds target natural resource equities and commodities, emerging market equities, global fixed income, and liquid alternatives. Security selection is the cornerstone of our approach to managing these funds. Our index-based VanEck Vectors ETFs are purpose-built, aimed at either providing exposure to asset classes that are underrepresented in investor portfolios or offering a superior approach to established investment categories. We offer unique, actively managed investment portfolios in hard assets, emerging markets, precious metals including gold, and other alternative asset classes. Headquartered in New York City, we have a network of offices worldwide, including offices in Sydney (Australia), Shanghai (China), Frankfurt (Germany), Madrid (Spain), and Pfaeffikon (Switzerland).Disclosure: https://www.vaneck.com/seeking-alpha-terms-and-conditions/

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
XMPT--
VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF
HYD--
VanEck High Yield Muni ETF
SMI--
VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF
ITM--
VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF
MLN--
VanEck Long Muni ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News