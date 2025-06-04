Autoliv: Shares Deserve To Ride Higher From Here

Jun. 04, 2025 3:31 AM ETAutoliv, Inc. (ALV) StockALV
Daniel Jones
Investing Group Leader
(10min)

Summary

  • Autoliv remains a 'buy' despite recent underperformance, as shares are attractively priced and long-term fundamentals remain solid.
  • Revenue growth post-pandemic was driven by recovery in global vehicle production, especially in airbags and seatbelt segments.
  • Profitability has improved, with net income and EBITDA rising, even as recent revenue dipped due to regional market weakness.
  • Tariff risks are easing, and with a better risk profile and reasonable valuation, I am confident in maintaining my positive outlook.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Crude Value Insights get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Young woman sitting on car seat and fastening seat belt, car safety concept. Woman fastens a seat belt in the car. Caucasian woman driver fastening car seat belt while sitting behind the wheel car.

stefanamer/iStock via Getty Images

Over a year ago, in March 2024, I decided to revisit Autoliv (NYSE:ALV), a company that serves as a producer of passive safety systems. Specifically, we are talking about modules and components for frontal impact

Crude Value Insights offers you an investing service and community focused on oil and natural gas. We focus on cash flow and the companies that generate it, leading to value and growth prospects with real potential.

Subscribers get to use a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and live chat discussion of the sector.

Sign up today for your two-week free trial and get a new lease on oil & gas!

This article was written by

Daniel Jones
34.26K Followers

Daniel is an avid and active professional investor.

He runs Crude Value Insights, a value-oriented newsletter aimed at analyzing the cash flows and assessing the value of companies in the oil and gas space. His primary focus is on finding businesses that are trading at a significant discount to their intrinsic value by employing a combination of Benjamin Graham's investment philosophy and a contrarian approach to the market and the securities therein. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ALV Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ALV

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ALV
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News