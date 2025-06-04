For a bank that doesn't seem to have done much wrong, the performance of SouthState Corporation (NYSE:SSB) has been a little disappointing since my opening piece last September, with these shares trailing regional
SouthState Corporation: Growth At A (Very) Reasonable Price
Summary
- SouthState Corporation has been a somewhat underwhelming performer since my opening piece last September, trailing regional bank ETFs by around 10 points in that time.
- The bank has completed its acquisition of Texas-based Independent Bank Group. While this led to somewhat messy first quarter financials, the underlying situation is fine.
- SSB does have above-average commercial real estate exposure, though credit quality isn't a major worry of mine.
- The stock's lackluster performance has left it trading for just 11x consensus 2025 EPS, which looks too cheap given its growth profile.
