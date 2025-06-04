Clorox stock (NYSE:CLX) has been unable to recover its pandemic glory, falling from above $200 at the beginning of 2021 to its current $130 a share. Some of the biggest problems the stock has faced have been the margin compression it
Clorox Needs Growth And Lower Interest Rates To Be A Buy
Summary
- Clorox has stabilized margins and improved gross profit, but operating income and growth remain subdued, justifying my Hold rating at current valuations.
- The business model is solid with strong brands, yet struggles to pass on inflation costs and faces segment-specific weaknesses, especially in Household and Lifestyle.
- Management's Ignite initiative is driving innovation and margin recovery, but organic growth remains limited and leverage is not being reduced.
- Clorox is fairly valued at 19x forward PE; I see limited upside unless interest rates fall, so I prefer to wait for a better entry point.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.