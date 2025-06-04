It's about time to revisit my bull case on Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS). I was on holiday (fully disconnected from the world) when the company released Q1 earnings results. When I came back and tuned in with the company, I
Nebius: I Can't Stop Buying This Stock | 40% Of My Portfolio Now
Summary
- I bought the (short-lived) dip on June 2. In my view, the terms of the $1B private placement are highly favorable for the company.
- The $1B convertible notes are trading at a 40% premium. This is unusual, as most companies offer a discount on their convertible notes to incentivize the purchase of these securities.
- Institutional interest remains robust, with more funds holding Nebius than in Q4 and a significant increase in calls owned by institutions. That said, 13F shares declined by 20%.
- Arkady reaffirmed full-year revenue and ARR guidance and raised CapEx by $500 million. I see it as a strong signal that demand for data center infrastructure remains high.
- I reiterate my strong buy rating, but caution that operational and geopolitical risks require diversification. Don't follow my bets.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NBIS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.