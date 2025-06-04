MicroStrategy's Bitcoin Math To $400 Billion Valuation Explained
Summary
- MicroStrategy remains a high-risk, high-reward play due to the company's aggressive Bitcoin treasury strategy and heavy reliance on BTC price appreciation.
- Scenario analysis shows potential 2030 NAVs of $400+ billion (Bull), $159 billion (Base), and $30 billion (Bear), driven by projected BTC holdings and prices.
- While I previously criticized MSTR's premium to NAV, I now acknowledge that its leveraged Bitcoin strategy could be value accretive if BTC performs strongly.
- MicroStrategy is leading a trend among public companies adopting Bitcoin treasury strategies.
