Compania Cervecerias Unidas' Argentina Boost Might Be About To Revert
Summary
- CCU's earnings growth is driven by unsustainable FX gains in Argentina, not by core business improvements.
- Chilean operations face persistent margin pressure due to competition, cost inflation, and the inability to pass on higher input costs.
- The wine segment remains structurally weak, with declining volumes and margins both in Chile and internationally.
- At over 20x recurrent earnings and with a $2.4B market cap, CCU's valuation is unjustified; I maintain a Hold rating.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.