Alphabet: A Hold Your Nose Buy
Summary
- Long GOOGL w/low 20s upside by YE'26, despite near-term pain as paid click growth decelerates.
- Bull case remains AI product leadership, network spin-out, and call options w/Waymo/GCP.
- EPS cushion from RIFs/'getting fit' if Search growth decelerates materially, providing a management backstop for the stock on top of the existing buyback.
- Expecting paid click growth to bottom in ~6 months, setting up favorable comps and a positive revisions story for '26 as AI Mode replaces the current Search product.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOGL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
I am not a financial advisor. This is not financial advice. Please do your own due diligence before initiating a position in any of the aforementioned securities.
