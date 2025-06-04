Simply put, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (NYSE:ARE), a REIT that leases lab space to life science companies, has become too cheap to ignore. The stock now offers a 7.5% dividend yield and has a forward price/FFO ratio of 7.6x. Further, when
Alexandria Real Estate: Now Too Cheap To Ignore, With Just ~1% Annual Growth Priced In
Summary
- Alexandria Real Estate (ARE) looks undervalued, offering a 7.5% dividend yield and trading at a low forward price/FFO ratio of 7.6x.
- The dividend appears safe and well-covered by forward FFO and AFFO, despite short-term headwinds like declining occupancy and lowered guidance.
- ARE’s fundamentals remain solid: high rent collections, resilient tenant base, long lease terms, and prudent capital recycling through asset sales and buybacks.
- While risks exist, such as declining occupancy and political pressure, the market is pricing in minimal growth, making ARE attractive for long-term income investors.
