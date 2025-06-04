Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) is a component and software supplier, traditionally for auto OEMs. In January 2025 APTV announced it would be spinning off the more mature EDS (electronic distribution system) business, while retaining the higher-growth user experience and engineered components segments, with an expected closing date
Aptiv's Car Parts Valuation Contrasts Its High-Tech Reality
Summary
- Aptiv's planned EDS spin-off will unlock higher-margin, higher-growth potential by separating mature, commoditized operations from technology-driven segments.
- The market undervalues APTV's post-spin prospects, as the company expands into non-automotive sectors and targets record gross bookings and margin expansion.
- Despite near-term automotive headwinds, strong free cash flow, aggressive share repurchases, and strategic M&A position APTV for long-term growth.
- Post-spin, APTV will be a focused, diversified technology supplier with attractive exposure to digitization, automation, and specialized markets like defense and aerospace.
