BeOne Medicines: Competitive Advantage Of Zanubrutinib In The CLL Field
Summary
- Zanubrutinib is currently best-in-class among BTK inhibitors for CLL, with superior efficacy and safety over ibrutinib and strong market momentum.
- Zanubrutinib will be in the leading position in CLL in the next 5 years, given the best-in-class BTK inhibitor and potential best combined regimen of zanubrutinib plus sonrotoclax in 2027.
- Pirtobrutinib maybe a powerful competitor to zanubrutinib when the phase 3 BRUIN CLL-314 trial PFS data is available in 2027.
- BeOne Medicines' robust financial outlook is driven by zanubrutinib's rapid sales growth and anticipated positive cash flow over the next three years.
