BeOne Medicines: Competitive Advantage Of Zanubrutinib In The CLL Field

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Biotech Voyager as a new contributing analyst. You can become one too! Share your best investment idea by submitting your article for review to our editors. Get published, earn money, and unlock exclusive SA Premium access.

My name is Bin He, from the startup company Binib Ltd. I got Ph.D. degree majoring in Engineering in 2007. I ever worked at several automotive companies to develop vehicle software for electric vehicles, including at GM as a software manager and at NIO as a software director. From 2015, I began part-time investment of biotechnology-related stocks, mainly based on the insightful analysis of the clinical data. After 2020, I become a freelance investor, focusing on the potential first-in-class or best-in-class drug candidates by the data deep dive. Since 2025, I began to share some of my ideas about biotechnology investment through deep analysis reports of a drug candidate or some disease field. Although ninety percent of clinical drug development fails, biotechnology investment is an exciting field full of innovation success waiting for our exploration.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ONC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.