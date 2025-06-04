Wall Street Breakfast Podcast: Texas Puts Snacks On Notice

monticelllo/iStock via Getty Images

Listen below or on the go on Apple Podcasts and Spotify

Texas could soon mandate warning labels on Doritos, Gatorade (PEP). (00:19) AMC to show even more ads in its theaters before the actual movie. (02:12) Klarna announces pilot launch of new card in collaboration with Visa (V). (03:15)

Texas could soon require packaged food and drinks to display prominent warning labels on ingredients that are "not recommended for human consumption" by authorities in the European Union, the UK, Canada, and Australia.

A bipartisan bill, dubbed "Make Texas Healthy Again" and backed by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., passed the state senate unanimously last month and was sent to the governor to be signed into law.

If signed, the bill would take effect on September 1, 2025, and the new warning labels would be required starting in 2027.

This would apply to 44 ingredients such as synthetic food dyes, bleached flour, and preservatives. Products that would be impacted, barring changes in formulation, include Doritos, Froot Loops, M&Ms, Gatorade, and Mountain Dew.

The mandate would not apply to products not intended for human consumption; food labeled, prepared, or served in restaurants or retail establishments; and drug or dietary supplements.

Products regulated by the Food Safety and Inspection Service - which oversees meat, poultry, and eggs - would also be exempt.

Sweeteners like high fructose corn syrup and aspartame had been listed in the bill, but were removed after industry pushback, according to The Texas Tribune.

A coalition of industry groups and companies such as PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP), Mondelez (NASDAQ:MDLZ) and Walmart (NYSE:WMT) called on Texas lawmakers to scrap the new label requirement.

This "casts an incredibly wide net - triggering warning labels on everyday grocery items based on assertions that foreign governments have banned such items, rather than on standards established by Texas regulators or the FDA," the coalition wrote in a letter last month. They added that the move "could destabilize local and regional economies."

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) will play even more commercials in its theaters before the start of each movie, according to a Bloomberg report from Tuesday.

The move by the company is expected to add more ad minutes to the existing 20 minutes of preshow material that is shown between the published showtime and the start of a movie.

The report, citing people familiar with the matter, said AMC reached an agreement to run additional commercials with National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI), which owns and operates an ad network in major theater chains, including AMC, Cinemark Holdings (NYSE:CNK), and Regal Cinemas.

Sources told Bloomberg that AMC theaters will feature a “platinum spot,” which will be shown on screens right before the start of a film, and the theater chain will get a cut of the revenue for the additional ad shown.

The extra ad revenue is expected to help the struggling theater chain, which also recently cut ticket prices by half on Wednesdays in the U.S. in a push to get more people in the seats.

Buy-now-pay-later firm Klarna (KLAR) announced on Tuesday the pilot launch of its new card, which combines debit and pay-over-time features, in collaboration with Visa (V) (VISA:CA).

The Klarna Card allows consumers to pay immediately or pay later - online or in-store - at over 150M places worldwide that accept Visa.

The company said the card, which comes with an FDIC-insured wallet, is currently in a trial phase in the U.S., and a broader rollout of the product in the U.S. and Europe is expected later this year.

Klarna had paused its planned IPO in the U.S. in April amid the stock market tumult with Trump's tariff announcement.

What’s Trending on Seeking Alpha:

Trump calls Xi Jinping ‘extremely hard’ to make a deal with as trade talks falter

Wells Fargo's asset cap is lifted by Federal Reserve after seven years

Capital One faces affiliate marketing litigation over allegedly 'misappropriating influencers' commissions'

Catalyst watch:

Management with Kraft Heinz (KHC) and Ulta Beauty (ULTA) will present at the Deutsche Bank dbAccess Global Consumer Conference.

Now let’s take a look at the markets ahead of the opening bell. Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are in the green. Crude oil is up 0.1% at $63/barrel. Bitcoin is up 0.1% at $105,000. Gold is up 0.2% at $3,360.

The FTSE 100 is up 0.2% and the DAX is up 1%.

The biggest movers for the day premarket: CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) –6% – Shares plunged after the company reported mixed Q1 results and issued a disappointing outlook, despite strong 20% Y/Y revenue growth.

On today’s economic calendar: