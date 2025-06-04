Dividends By The Numbers In May 2025

Ironman at Political Calculations
3.18K Followers
(2min)

Summary

  • May 2025 saw negative developments for dividend-paying stocks in the U.S. stock market.
  • The single number that summarizes the month's dividend changes is -52.
  • The good news is the number of dividend-reducing firms remains well below the threshold that indicates recessionary conditions are present within the U.S. economy.

Forex diagrams and stock market rising lines with numbers

ismagilov

There was bad news for Wall Street's bulls for dividends last month.

May 2025 saw negative developments for dividend-paying stocks in the U.S. stock market. Measured year-over-year, the number of firms acting to cut their dividends rose, and the number of firms

This article was written by

Ironman at Political Calculations
3.18K Followers
Ironman is the alias of the blogger at Political Calculations, a site that develops, applies and presents both established and cutting edge theory to the topics of investing, business and economics. We should acknowledge that Ironman is either formerly or currently, and quite possibly, simultaneously employed as some kind of engineer, researcher, analyst, rocket scientist, editor and perhaps as a teacher of some kind or another. The scary thing is that's not even close to being a full list of Ironman's professions and we should potentially acknowledge that Ironman may or may not be one person. We'll leave it to our readers to sort out which Ironman might behind any of the posts that do appear here or comments that appear elsewhere on the web!

Recommended For You

About SPX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SPX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News