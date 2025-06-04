Thornburg Global Opportunities Fund Q1 2025 Commentary

Thornburg Investment Management is a privately owned global investment firm that offers a range of multi-strategy solutions for institutions and financial advisors. A recognized leader in fixed income, equity, and alternatives investing, the firm oversees mutual funds, institutional accounts, separate accounts for high-net-worth investors, and UCITS funds for non-U.S. investors. Thornburg was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Santa Fe, NM. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by Thornburg Investment Management, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use Thornburg Investment Management's official channels.