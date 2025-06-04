International stocks have made quite a comeback in 2025. The Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US ETF (VEU), the fund I use to track the performance of foreign shares, is up 15% year-to-date, dividends included. The S&P 500 ETF (
EWU: UK Stocks Soaring In 2025, Decade-Plus Highs In Sight
Summary
- EWU has outperformed the S&P 500 in 2025, driven by strong momentum, reasonable valuation, and high shareholder yield.
- Despite rising global valuations, EWU remains attractive with a low P/E of 13.5, a 3.5% dividend yield, and robust liquidity.
- The ETF's large-cap, financials-heavy portfolio benefits from a weaker US dollar and could outperform if cyclicals and defensives lead.
- Technical analysis points to further upside, with a bullish breakout targeting the mid-$40s; I reiterate my buy rating on EWU.
