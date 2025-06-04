At Henriot Capital, we live by the principle that simplicity and common sense drive success. I’m passionate about building a hedge fund with a clear purpose, disciplined focus, and consistent alpha. Our approach is fully quant-driven—our model gives us the tickers, and we act on its recommendations without human interference. We live by the motto "invest first, investigate later," meaning we buy what the model suggests and conduct further research afterward. We discourage human fingerprints in stock selection, ensuring that our decisions remain driven by data and not individual bias.

