Chinese Banks' NIMs Near 'Critical Point'
Summary
- Net interest margins for Chinese banks have steadily declined since the LPR reform, driven by pricing mechanisms, profit-sharing, weak demand, and structural shifts.
- The current net interest margin bottom line is estimated at 0.67%, with 60bp safety cushion, the critical point for Chinese Banks' NIMs should be around 1.27%.
- In 2025, I expect net interest margins to follow an 'L-shaped' trend, declining by about 10bp to 1.42%, then stabilizing.
- As the NIM moves closer to the theoretical critical point of 1.27%, it may provide a cyclical buying point for Chinese bank stocks.
