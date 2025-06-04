Real Estate As A Refuge: IRSA In The New Argentine Cycle

Eliana Scialabba
198 Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • IRSA owns premium real estate assets across malls, offices, hotels, and land—trading far below book value despite resilient operations and strong occupancy.
  • The company’s NAV per ADR exceeds $18.5, yet it trades at just $15.5—reflecting a steep discount and clear value asymmetry.
  • After years of crisis, IRSA shows sustained recovery: real revenue growth, improved margins, and reduced net debt boost financial flexibility.
  • For long-term investors, IRSA offers hard assets, embedded optionality, and a rare chance to buy Argentina’s top real estate platform at distressed pricing.

Buenos Aires, Puerto Madero

saiko3p/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

At a time when many investors are seeking refuge in real assets and anticipated exposure to an eventual economic recovery in Argentina, IRSA (NYSE:IRS) is presented as a direct, liquid, and leveraged alternative to

This article was written by

Eliana Scialabba
198 Followers
I am an individual investor with over five years of experience in personal investing, holding a PhD in Economics from UCEMA. My investment approach focuses on value companies with solid long-term potential. I share my knowledge with the community by offering analysis to support individual investors. My articles reflect personal opinions and do not constitute financial advice.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About IRS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on IRS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IRS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News