Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) BofA Securities 2025 Global Technology Conference (Transcript)

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) BofA Securities 2025 Global Technology Conference June 3, 2025 7:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Erin Brewer - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Michael McGovern - Bank of America

Michael McGovern

Thank you, everyone, for joining us. I'm Michael McGovern, I'm on the Internet team here at Bank of America. We have the CFO of Lyft, Erin Brewer, with us. Thank you so much for joining us. Erin has been the CFO of Lyft for 2 years now, approximately, and done a great job taking over the course of the last 2 years and abating some of the headwinds that you had seen prior to that. Around this time last year, you had an Analyst Day, and it seems there's been so much change in the industry over the course of the last year. And also, you've had some great new announcements at Lyft.

So where do you feel your strategic positioning is today relative to last year at the time of the Analyst Day?

Erin Brewer

Yes. I'd start with really what the central premise of our Analyst Day was a year ago, and that is customer obsession drives profitable growth. It's been the way that we focus the business, certainly over the last year or more, the way that we're focused today and the way that you'll continue to see us focus going forward.

So a couple of other things that I'd highlight as I reflect on the time since the Analyst Day. We finished 2024 really exceeding all of the metrics that we laid out at Analyst Day, whether it was top line growth or driving efficiencies overall, expanding our margins, expanding our free cash flow. And that momentum really then led into the first quarter, which we just released, where we hit all-time record highs across almost every key metric