Times have been rather tough for watch company Movado Group (NYSE: MOV ). Year to date, shares are down 15.8%. And over the last year, they have fallen by 38.2%. After the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a surge in demand for quality watches. This pushed the

Crude Value Insights offers you an investing service and community focused on oil and natural gas. We focus on cash flow and the companies that generate it, leading to value and growth prospects with real potential.

Subscribers get to use a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and live chat discussion of the sector.

Sign up today for your two-week free trial and get a new lease on oil & gas!