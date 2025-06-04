TECL May Provide Investors A Performance-Enhancing Solution To The Technology Market

Michael Del Monte
4.87K Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • TECL offers 3x daily leverage on the Technology Select Sector Index, ideal for traders seeking amplified short-term exposure to tech stocks.
  • I am bullish on the underlying Index, especially due to strong prospects for Microsoft, Nvidia, and Broadcom, despite some potential headwinds for Apple stock.
  • TECL's leverage is reset daily; holding beyond one day can lead to compounding effects and significant deviation from the 3x target, increasing risk.
  • Given my positive outlook on the sector and understanding of risks, I recommend TECL as a BUY for active, risk-tolerant traders.

Illustation of the keyword ETF in abstract fire

marog-pixcells/iStock via Getty Images

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) is a leveraged ETF with the target of achieving 3x the daily performance of the Technology Select Sector Index. With a bullish outlook on the technology sector, I believe

This article was written by

Michael Del Monte
4.87K Followers
Michael Del Monte is a buy-side equity analyst with over 5 years of industry experience. Prior to working in the investment management industry, Michael spent over a decade in professional services working across industries that include O&G, OFS, Midstream, Industrials, Information Technology, EPC Services, and consumer discretionary.Investment recommendations are built upon the entirety of the investment ecosystem rather than considering a company independently.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVDA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TECL ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on TECL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TECL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News