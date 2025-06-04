The YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ULTY) sounds like something bankers thought up in 2007 during the subprime mortgage crisis. But instead of packaging up subprime loans and selling them on, they are packaging
ULTY: Huge Risks For A Paltry Reward
Summary
- ULTY employs complex options strategies on highly volatile and leveraged assets, aiming for high yields but exposing investors to significant risk.
- Despite its advertised 145% yield, actual income is inconsistent and often funded by return of capital, not genuine investment income.
- The fund’s high-risk holdings and capped upside mean potential losses outweigh limited gains, as shown by a meager 1.51% total return since inception.
- Given the lack of reliable income and high downside risk, I believe the risk/reward profile is poor and rate ULTY a sell.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.