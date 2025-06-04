Thornburg International Growth Fund Q1 2025 Commentary

Thornburg Investment Management
9 Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • With headlines dominated by inflation concerns, recession fears, and tariff tensions, it is no surprise investors are feeling uneasy.
  • In 1Q25, the portfolio (I share class) returned -1.18%, -314 basis points behind the MSCI ACWI ex-U.S. Growth Index.
  • U.S. tariff-induced market volatility reflected growing concerns about the impact on global economic growth, exacerbating recent doubts about the return on investment in the infrastructure buildout necessary for the widespread industry adoption of AI.

Global Communications (World Map Courtesy of NASA)

imaginima

Market Review

With headlines dominated by inflation concerns, recession fears, and tariff tensions, it is no surprise investors are feeling uneasy. Uncertainty causes doubt. Yet, it is precisely in these moments of uncertainty that opportunities emerge, especially in international markets in 2025.

This article was written by

Thornburg Investment Management
9 Followers
Thornburg Investment Management is a privately owned global investment firm that offers a range of multi-strategy solutions for institutions and financial advisors. A recognized leader in fixed income, equity, and alternatives investing, the firm oversees mutual funds, institutional accounts, separate accounts for high-net-worth investors, and UCITS funds for non-U.S. investors. Thornburg was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Santa Fe, NM. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by Thornburg Investment Management, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use Thornburg Investment Management's official channels.

Recommended For You

About TINGX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on TINGX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TINGX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News