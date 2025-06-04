BioNTech's Deal With Bristol Myers Over BNT-327 May Be Overhyped

Jun. 04, 2025 10:21 AM ETBioNTech SE (BNTX) StockBMY, SMMT, BNTX
Edmund Ingham
Investing Group Leader
(17min)

Summary

  • BioNTech SE's $11.1bn BMS deal for BNT-327 highlights promise in PD-L1/VEGF oncology, but clinical validation is still needed.
  • Despite strong COVID vaccine cash flow, BioNTech's share price stagnates due to lack of post-pandemic product approvals and ongoing losses.
  • BNT-327 shows impressive early data versus Keytruda, but regulatory, clinical, and market hurdles remain before it can be a blockbuster.
  • Given current risks and valuation, I maintain a 'Hold' rating—Bristol-Myers Squibb Company's future hinges on clinical success, not just partnerships or cash reserves.

Pharmaceutical worker or technologist in protective equipment controlling quality of vaccine production in factory.

Smederevac

On Monday, BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) revealed it had signed a co-development agreement with New Jersey based Pharma giant Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) involving its pipeline candidate BNT-327, potentially worth up to $11.1bn in upfront, anniversary, and milestone

If you are interested in keeping up to date with stocks making moves within the biotech, pharma and healthcare industries, and understanding the key trends and catalysts driving valuations ahead of the market, why not subscribe to my weekly newsletter via my Investing Group, Haggerston BioHealth? 

This article was written by

Edmund Ingham
13.36K Followers

Edmund Ingham is a biotech consultant. He has been covering biotech, healthcare, and pharma for over 5 years, and has put together detailed reports of over 1,000 companies. He leads the investing group Haggerston BioHealth.

The group is for both novice and experienced biotech investors. It provides catalysts to look out for and buy and sell ratings. It also provides product sales and forecasts for all the Big Pharmas, forecasting, integrated financial statements, discounted cash flow analysis and market by market analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BMY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BNTX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BNTX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BNTX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News