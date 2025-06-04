Arm Brings Compute Platform Designs To Automotive Market

Jun. 04, 2025 10:00 AM ETArm Holdings plc (ARM) StockARM
Bob O'Donnell
3.63K Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • In the automotive market, we still haven’t gotten to the era of smartphone-level impacts for most of the vehicles we’re now buying or driving. A big part of the problem is that the automotive development process continues to be long and tedious, in large part because of how technology gets adopted into modern vehicle platforms.
  • Last year, Arm (ARM) took a big step towards reducing the standard 3- or 4-year development cycles. This year, it finished the process by integrating the different individual automotive cores into more complete system designs that can reduce both hardware design and software creation phases.
  • Specifically, under the company’s new Zena brand for Arm-powered automotive silicon designs, the company unveiled an implementation of their Compute Subsystem (CSS) strategy for the vehicular market.

CPU and Computer chip . Digital technology data. Abstract Quantum computer concept. machine learning concept.

Olemedia/iStock via Getty Images

While people have been talking about the automotive market as the next big tech device opportunity for some time now, in truth, today’s cars haven’t really advanced as far as many people hoped. Sure, we’ve got bigger, nicer screens and

This article was written by

Bob O'Donnell
3.63K Followers
Bob O’Donnell is the founder and chief analyst of TECHnalysis Research, LLC a technology consulting and market research firm that provides strategic consulting and market research services to the technology industry and professional financial community. You can follow him on Twitter @bobodtech.

Recommended For You

About ARM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ARM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ARM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News