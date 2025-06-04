While people have been talking about the automotive market as the next big tech device opportunity for some time now, in truth, today’s cars haven’t really advanced as far as many people hoped. Sure, we’ve got bigger, nicer screens and
Arm Brings Compute Platform Designs To Automotive Market
Summary
- In the automotive market, we still haven’t gotten to the era of smartphone-level impacts for most of the vehicles we’re now buying or driving. A big part of the problem is that the automotive development process continues to be long and tedious, in large part because of how technology gets adopted into modern vehicle platforms.
- Last year, Arm (ARM) took a big step towards reducing the standard 3- or 4-year development cycles. This year, it finished the process by integrating the different individual automotive cores into more complete system designs that can reduce both hardware design and software creation phases.
- Specifically, under the company’s new Zena brand for Arm-powered automotive silicon designs, the company unveiled an implementation of their Compute Subsystem (CSS) strategy for the vehicular market.
Bob O’Donnell is the founder and chief analyst of TECHnalysis Research, LLC a technology consulting and market research firm that provides strategic consulting and market research services to the technology industry and professional financial community. You can follow him on Twitter @bobodtech.
