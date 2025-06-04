Shares of energy infrastructure and leading provider of outsourced natural gas compression in the US, Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) have surged 30.97% (YoY). Q1 2025 revenue jumped 29.32% (YoY) to $347.2 million from $268.5 million in the prior year (Q1 2024). I will
Archrock: New Acquisition And Growing Dividend Signal Robust Performance Into 2026 (Buy)
Summary
- I rate Archrock a buy due to strong dividend growth, robust acquisitions, and surging demand for natural gas compression services.
- Recent acquisitions, especially NGCS, expand horsepower capacity and strengthen Archrock's position in key regions like the Permian Basin.
- AROC's 15% YoY dividend increase, active share repurchases, and undervalued PEG ratio signal significant upside potential—over 120% growth projected into 2026.
- While debt levels are high, strong cash flows, asset base, and profitability support ongoing growth and risk management as natural gas demand rises.
