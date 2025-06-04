I have reviewed a number of community banks recently, and several of the smallest ones have been the top performers over the last year from a stock price perspective. That is definitely the case with
Landmark Bancorp: Growing Its Footprint In The Sunflower State
Summary
- Landmark Bancorp's stock surged 55% in the past year, but its current valuation appears stretched after this dramatic run-up.
- Recent financials show improving earnings, book value, and net interest margin, but efficiency and peer metrics still lag larger banks.
- Risks include high commercial loan exposure and a geographically concentrated footprint, making LARK sensitive to regional economic shifts.
- Given the banks current valuation, I rate LARK a hold and would only revisit if the price meaningfully corrects.
