In investing, some basic metrics for quality are generally known to be true. Investors know that low capex needs are typically a good thing, all else equal. They're aware that debt is usually bad, and that the companies that perform the best often have little
Enbridge: "Quintuple Vortex" Exemplified
Summary
- Enbridge fails key quality metrics: high debt, slow growth, high capex, unsustainable dividends, and significant shareholder dilution create a value-destructive 'Quintuple Vortex.'
- Some income statement and cashflow statement issues are elaborated.
- A meaningful turnaround would require management to prioritize aggressive debt reduction and improved capital allocation before shares become attractive for long-term investors.
- I rate Enbridge a Sell due to underperformance risks via shaky valuation and lower true earnings than reported.
- I recommend income investors wait for a much lower valuation or seek better opportunities elsewhere.
