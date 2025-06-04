First Eagle Global Fund Q1 2025 Commentary

First Eagle is an independent investment management firm that manages approximately $149* billion in assets (as of 09/30/24) on behalf of institutional and individual clients. With the core purpose of providing prudent stewardship of client assets, the firm focuses on active, fundamental and benchmark-agnostic investing, with a strong focus on downside mitigation. First Eagle’s investment capabilities include equity, fixed income and multi-asset strategies. With a heritage dating back to 1864, First Eagle has helped its clients avoid permanent impairment of capital and earn attractive returns through widely varied economic cycles—a tradition that is central to its mission today. First Eagle Investments is the brand name for First Eagle Investment Management, LLC and its subsidiary investment advisers. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by First Eagle, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use First Eagle's official channels.