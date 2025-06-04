$50 Trillion Opportunity: USA Robotics And AI 'Manhattan Project'

Jun. 04, 2025 11:45 AM ETROBO, THNQ
VettaFi Research
4.27K Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • Over 70% of global GDP falls within AI and robotics enablement scope. The convergence of bits (digital) controlling atoms (physical) represents not just an economic opportunity but a fundamental national security imperative across all major sectors.
  • While robots and AI consume large amounts of electricity, they simultaneously expand energy supply by automating solar panel factories, optimizing grid flow, and monitoring nuclear facilities. This creates a self-reinforcing cycle.
  • Meeting our future obligations necessitates Manhattan Project-scale investment in enabling infrastructure now, especially as the robotics sector emerges from its cyclical downturn.

Smart factory 3D illustration concept. Modern manufacturing

VectorMine/iStock via Getty Images

For four decades, the USA has relied on debt-financed consumption and a service-heavy economy to mask an unsustainable model. Today, interest payments eclipse federal R&D outlays, healthcare spending approaches 20% of GDP, and housing costs crowd out discretionary income. Consumer delinquencies and

This article was written by

VettaFi Research
4.27K Followers
VettaFi, a data, analytics, and thought leadership company, is transforming financial services from an industry to a community—one relationship at a time. In addition to providing interactive online tools and research, VettaFi offers asset managers an array of indexing and digital distribution solutions to innovate and scale their businesses. With $14 billion in assets benchmarked to its indexes – and more than 200 customers globally – asset managers look to VettaFi for benchmarks and best-in-class index solutions at competitive prices.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ROBO--
Robo Global® Robotics and Automation Index ETF
THNQ--
Robo Global® Artificial Intelligence ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News