For four decades, the USA has relied on debt-financed consumption and a service-heavy economy to mask an unsustainable model. Today, interest payments eclipse federal R&D outlays, healthcare spending approaches 20% of GDP, and housing costs crowd out discretionary income. Consumer delinquencies and
$50 Trillion Opportunity: USA Robotics And AI 'Manhattan Project'
Summary
- Over 70% of global GDP falls within AI and robotics enablement scope. The convergence of bits (digital) controlling atoms (physical) represents not just an economic opportunity but a fundamental national security imperative across all major sectors.
- While robots and AI consume large amounts of electricity, they simultaneously expand energy supply by automating solar panel factories, optimizing grid flow, and monitoring nuclear facilities. This creates a self-reinforcing cycle.
- Meeting our future obligations necessitates Manhattan Project-scale investment in enabling infrastructure now, especially as the robotics sector emerges from its cyclical downturn.
