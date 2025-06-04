Joby's $1 Billion Saudi Deal: A Big Dream With Big Questions

Julia Ostian
741 Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • Joby Aviation, Inc.'s MoU with Abdul Latif Jameel could be worth $1 billion, but it's non-binding and not a guaranteed revenue source.
  • Joby is a leader in electric air taxis, nearing FAA certification and planning commercial operations in Dubai by 2026, ahead of most competitors.
  • Despite impressive technical progress and high-profile partnerships, Joby has zero revenue and trades entirely on future potential and speculation.
  • JOBY stock is a high-risk, high-reward speculative play—not for value investors, but for those willing to bet on a revolutionary technology.

eVTOLs Flying Over Skyscrapers in a Modern City

adventtr/iStock via Getty Images

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) announced just this week, on June 3rd, that they signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Abdul Latif Jameel ("ALJ"), a massive business group in Saudi Arabia, to potentially deliver up to

This article was written by

Julia Ostian
741 Followers
I’m passionate about finance and investing, focusing on business analysis, fundamental analysis, valuation, and long-term growth, especially in sectors like AI, fintech, finance and tech. I study finance and economy and have hands-on experience in equity research, financial modeling, and creating investment content. I actively analyze publicly traded companies with a focus on business models, earnings performance, and competitive positioning. I also run a finance-focused YouTube channel called “The Market Monkeys”, where I share my thoughts on investment strategies, earnings reports, and market trends. I joined Seeking Alpha to contribute thoughtful, research-backed analysis that helps other investors make better decisions. My goal is to offer clear, unbiased insights into companies' strengths, risks, and valuation to help readers to build their unique opinion and investment strategy.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About JOBY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on JOBY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
JOBY
--
JOBY.WS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News