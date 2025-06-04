Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) Presents at 2025 dbAccess Global Consumer Conference Transcript

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) 2025 dbAccess Global Consumer Conference June 4, 2025 8:45 AM ET

Krisztina Katai

Hopefully, everybody can hear me. Good afternoon, and welcome to Ulta Beauty's fireside presentation today. Thank you for joining us. My name is Krisztina Katai. I'm Deutsche Bank's U.S. retail analyst. It is my pleasure to have with us the Ulta Beauty management team, including relatively recently promoted Chief Executive Officer, Kecia Steelman; and Chief Financial Officer, Paula Oyibo.

So Ulta operates in a dynamic category. It has an interesting story. We continue to look very favorably upon the company's long- term prospects. So we have a number of questions prepared for today's session. But first, the team will provide a brief overview of the business, the strategy, the long-term targets in the form of a brief presentation.

But before Kecia begins her presentation, please review the company's safe harbor language on one of the slides that we will be putting up. Actual future results may differ materially from those projected in such statements due to a number of risks and uncertainties, all of which are described in the company's filings with the SEC.

So with that, I will hand it over to you, Kecia, so you can prepare -- kick off your presentation.

Kecia L. Steelman

Great. Thank you, Krisztina. We are both excited to be here today, and we appreciate Deutsche Bank for allowing us the opportunity to share a little bit of our Ulta Beauty story and our strategy. I also want to acknowledge those of you in the room, thank you for your interest in Ulta Beauty, and also on the webcast.