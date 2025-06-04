Walmart: Some Ways We Could Profit Between Earnings
Summary
- With its very large size, Walmart has a narrow-to-strong economic moat, based on cost advantages and network effects.
- Growth prospects are steady, with ~4% revenue growth expected and even more for profitability, but margins are pressured by tariffs this year.
- Derived from a DCF model and backed by relative valuations, my Fair Value estimate is $68.2, about 31% potential downside from the current price ($99.5).
- Options strategies like calendar and diagonal spreads offer attractive risk/reward setups pre-earnings, eventually transformed into bearish longer-term strategies.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of WMT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
I have a bearish short Diagonal Call position on WMT and I might also add a slightly bearish Calendar position.
