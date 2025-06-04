Navitas Semiconductor: After Nvidia's Kiss, It's Now Fairly Valued

Danil Sereda
Investing Group Leader
(7min)

Summary

  • Navitas Semiconductor Corporation stock surged 66% YTD after an Nvidia deal, despite a 50% prior drop. This volatility creates a disconnect between price and current fundamentals, warranting a cautious "Hold."
  • NVTS's Q1 revenue fell 39.5% to $14M amid EV/solar inventory issues. Management expects a recovery in 1–2 quarters, but near-term growth remains uncertain despite a $450M design pipeline.
  • The Nvidia partnership for its Rubin Ultra platform (mid-2027) is a game-changer. While an immediate revenue impact is minimal, it significantly boosts Navitas' long-term prospects and backlog potential.
  • Factoring in the Nvidia deal, my math suggests NVTS could reach breakeven by FY2026. This makes the current valuation appear closer to fair on a 2–3 year outlook.
  • The current market headwinds and lack of immediate earnings visibility lead to a "hold" rating, balancing future promise against present uncertainties for Navitas Semiconductor.

Макет компьютерной микросхемы на синей печатной плате с электронными компонентами, микропроцессор, предыстория технологий, крупный план, �

Pavel Muravev/iStock via Getty Images

Intro & Thesis

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS) is a small-cap power semiconductor firm, which "offers gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide power devices, silicon system controllers, and digital isolators for power conversion and charging," according to Seeking

This article was written by

Danil Sereda
12.74K Followers
Daniel Sereda is chief investment analyst at a family office whose investments span continents and diverse asset classes. This requires him to navigate through a plethora of information on a daily basis. His expertise is in filtering this wealth of data to extract the most critical ideas.

