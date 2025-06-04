Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Marco Mallarino as a new contributing analyst. You can become one too! Share your best investment idea by submitting your article for review to our editors. Get published, earn money, and unlock exclusive SA Premium access.
Regulus Therapeutics: An Undervalued Buy, With A $0.90 CVR And A $7 Payout
Summary
- Tender offer includes $7 cash plus a $7 CVR, tied to FDA approval of Farabursen for ADPKD.
- Market undervalues the CVR at $0.90, offering a potential 7.8x return if Farabursen is approved.
- Phase 1b data show strong efficacy and safety, with potential to outperform current standard Tolvaptan.
- Low deal risk given Novartis’s strategic interest, minimal antitrust concerns, and financial strength.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RGLS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.