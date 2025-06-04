Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Marco Mallarino as a new contributing analyst. You can become one too! Share your best investment idea by submitting your article for review to our editors. Get published, earn money, and unlock exclusive SA Premium access.

I’m a MSc student in finance at the Stockholm School of Economics and I’m passionate about bottom-up investing and special situations opportunities. My academic focus is on asset management, risk management, corporate valuation, and I’m currently a CFA Level I candidate. I enjoy analyzing businesses through a mix of qualitative insight and financial modeling. I believe the best opportunities often lie in complexity, dislocation, or neglect, areas where rigorous analysis has the greatest edge. Writing and publishing my research allows me to refine my thinking, test ideas through public feedback, and build a track record.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RGLS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.