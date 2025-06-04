Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) is a high-quality company with a solid history of growth and high returns. It is a dominant player in the high-tech medical device segment, offering solutions for treatments to structural heart patients. Share prices have underperformed the S&P 500
Edwards Lifesciences: With A Heart Beating Strong And Steady
Summary
- Edwards Lifesciences is a high-quality, dominant player in structural heart medical devices, with a solid growth history and strong cash generation.
- The TMTT segment is now the main growth engine, showing rapid expansion, while TAVR growth has plateaued but remains stable.
- Strategic acquisitions and robust R&D investment position EW for continued innovation and long-term revenue growth above S&P 500 averages.
- Despite recent share price underperformance and near-term margin pressures, EW's valuation is attractive; I recommend a BUY rating.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.