Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Bank of America Global Technology Conference (Transcript)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Bank of America Global Technology Conference June 4, 2025 11:40 AM ET
Company Participants
Mark Patterson - Executive VP & Chief Strategy Officer
Richard Scott Herren - Executive VP & CFO
Conference Call Participants
Tal Liani - BofA Securities, Research Division
Tal Liani
Good morning, everybody. Derrick going to close the door in a few seconds. We had a dinner last night, and I promised them I'll keep all the good questions for today. So I get a lot of great questions. I'm very happy to host Scott Herren, CFO; and Mark Patterson, next CFO for a call.
Richard Scott Herren
What could be better than 2 CFOs.
Tal Liani
I don't know. We have 2 CPA.
Richard Scott Herren
And an engineer, correct.
Tal Liani
I'm both.
Question-and-Answer Session
Tal Liani
Thank you. I want to start with a question that is always kind of on people's mind when there is a change of CFO. In your mind, what is the role of a CFO, Mark and -- what are your targets? Like what are you -- if you think about your next position and what you need to accomplish and what you want to accomplish, what are the things that you have in your mind?
Mark Patterson
Yes, great question, and 1 I'm getting a lot these days. Yes, certainly, I'm focused on -- particularly coming from a strategy role, like I have been in as Chief Strategy Officer, really focused on prioritization. And right now, I would say, I've been at Cisco for 25 years. I feel like we've got perhaps more opportunity ahead of us than I can recall in all the years that I've been at Cisco, to be honest with you.
So really making sure that we're funding what really
