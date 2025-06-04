Ternium: Strong Buy Based On Deep Value And Market Pessimism

Jun. 04, 2025 3:50 PM ETTernium S.A. (TX) StockTX
Moretus Research
371 Followers
(12min)

Summary

  • We initiate coverage on Ternium S.A. with a Strong Buy, given the market’s overly bearish view on Latin American steel cyclicality and asset ramp-up.
  • Our US$45/sh price target is based on a forward EV/Sales multiple of 0.45x on our below consensus 2026E revenues forecasts and implies 68% upside.
  • We forecast Ternium trough revenues of US$16.2bn in 2025E, 4% below consensus, with a subdued recovery to US$17.1bn in 2026E.
  • Risks include further macro deterioration, prolonged Chinese steel export pressure, or asset ramp-up delays which could push out the earnings and valuation recovery.
  • We view a "bottoming out" of the cycle as a rare deep value opportunity with asymmetric upside, and Ternium S.A. as a compelling buy for patient long-term investors.

industrial plant for the production of sheet metal in a steel mill - storage of sheet rolls

industryview

Strong Buy on Deep Value; Structural Pessimism Overdone

We initiate on Ternium S.A. (NYSE: NYSE:TX) with a Strong Buy rating and $45 PT. Ternium S.A., is Latin America’s leading steel and mining platform, manufacturing and distributing steel products across twelve countries across

This article was written by

Moretus Research
371 Followers
Moretus Research delivers state-of-the-art, buy-side quality equity research for serious investors seeking clarity, conviction, and alpha. Focused on U.S. public markets, Moretus applies a structured, repeatable framework to identify companies with durable business models, mispriced cash flow potential, and intelligent capital allocation. Built on institutional standards, Moretus Research combines rigorous fundamental analysis with a high-signal, judgment-driven process—eschewing noise, narrative, and overly complex forecasting. Valuation is based on pragmatic, sector-relevant multiples tailored to each company’s business model and capital structure, with an emphasis on comparability, simplicity, and relevance. Research coverage tends to favor underappreciated companies undergoing structural change or temporary dislocation—situations where dispassionate analysis and variant perception can lead to asymmetric returns. All work reflects a deep respect for capital, discipline, and long-term compounding. Moretus Research aims to raise the standard for independent investment research—providing professional-grade insights, actionable valuation, and a strong filter for what truly matters in modern equity analysis.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News