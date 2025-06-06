Rare Stock Picks In May 2025 - From 27 Discerning Analysts

Jun. 06, 2025 8:00 AM ET, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Rare Stock Picks
4.9K Followers
(11min)

Summary

  • Welcome to another installment of our monthly Rare Stock Picks series. Today, we're highlighting May 2025 investment picks you may have missed.
  • As you know, some Seeking Alpha analysts are more discerning by nature. Others are finding compelling ideas hard to come by in today's market environment.
  • The following new investment ideas were made by analysts who have NO OTHER Buy/Strong Buy recommendations in the past 3 months, making them rare selections.

The rebound we mentioned in last month’s article continued in May, with the S&P 500 near the YTD highs. Are there any compelling investment ideas out there that may have flown under your radar?

Below is a list of May Buy recommendations made by analysts who had no other bullish recommendations over the past 3 months.

For your directory assistance, we've classified the opportunities by sector.

Healthcare

Alpha Cognition (ACOG) - Longtime analyst Anders Research says it is a relatively unknown pharmaceutical company that just launched its first commercial product, and appears poised to capitalize on a large and underserved ~7 million-patient Alzheimer’s market. - Alpha Cognition: Launching A Differentiated Drug Into A Large Alzheimer's Market Opportunity

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (ELDN) - Longtime analyst Daron Evans says its lead candidate shows promise in improving kidney function post-transplant, potentially becoming the new standard-of-care, and the upcoming Phase 2 study data in Q4 2025 is a critical milestone, with potential for transformative value. - Eledon: A Company With Good Early Data In Kidney Transplant Rejection And A Full Balance Sheet

uniQure (QURE) - Longtime analyst C. C. Abbott highlights a potential catalyst as its lead program for Huntington's Disease (which currently has no cure or disease-modifying treatment) is planning to file an application via the accelerated approval pathway, while the HD treatment space is estimated to reach $1.4B by 2034. - uniQure: A Buy For Their Lead In Huntington's Program, In Light Of PTC's Data (Editor’s note: Shares have rallied since the article was published)

Senseonics (SENS) - Longtime analyst Federico Cuneo says the risk/reward ratio seems skewed favorably, and the stock has the potential to be a multibagger investment, as it recently introduced a 365-day Continuous Glucose Monitoring system, aiming to disrupt a market dominated by short-term CGMs from DexCom, Abbott Laboratories, and Medtronic. -

This article was written by

Rare Stock Picks
4.9K Followers
Rare Stock Picks is a series published monthly by Seeking Alpha Editors where we try to bring focus to bullish ideas from analysts that rarely give them. Specifically, the feature compiles a list of actionable long ideas by analysts who have no other Buy or Strong Buy recommendations in the past three months, making them rare selections.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACOG--
Alpha Cognition Inc.
ELDN--
Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
QURE--
uniQure N.V.
SENS--
Senseonics Holdings, Inc.
ENVA--
Enova International, Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News