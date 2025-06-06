Rare Stock Picks In May 2025 - From 27 Discerning Analysts

The rebound we mentioned in last month’s article continued in May, with the S&P 500 near the YTD highs. Are there any compelling investment ideas out there that may have flown under your radar?

Below is a list of May Buy recommendations made by analysts who had no other bullish recommendations over the past 3 months.

For your directory assistance, we've classified the opportunities by sector.

Healthcare

Alpha Cognition (ACOG) - Longtime analyst Anders Research says it is a relatively unknown pharmaceutical company that just launched its first commercial product, and appears poised to capitalize on a large and underserved ~7 million-patient Alzheimer’s market. - Alpha Cognition: Launching A Differentiated Drug Into A Large Alzheimer's Market Opportunity

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (ELDN) - Longtime analyst Daron Evans says its lead candidate shows promise in improving kidney function post-transplant, potentially becoming the new standard-of-care, and the upcoming Phase 2 study data in Q4 2025 is a critical milestone, with potential for transformative value. - Eledon: A Company With Good Early Data In Kidney Transplant Rejection And A Full Balance Sheet

uniQure (QURE) - Longtime analyst C. C. Abbott highlights a potential catalyst as its lead program for Huntington's Disease (which currently has no cure or disease-modifying treatment) is planning to file an application via the accelerated approval pathway, while the HD treatment space is estimated to reach $1.4B by 2034. - uniQure: A Buy For Their Lead In Huntington's Program, In Light Of PTC's Data (Editor’s note: Shares have rallied since the article was published)

Senseonics (SENS) - Longtime analyst Federico Cuneo says the risk/reward ratio seems skewed favorably, and the stock has the potential to be a multibagger investment, as it recently introduced a 365-day Continuous Glucose Monitoring system, aiming to disrupt a market dominated by short-term CGMs from DexCom, Abbott Laboratories, and Medtronic. -