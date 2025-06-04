Universal Health Realty: A Buy Even As Fed Rate Cut Benefits Largely Shift To 2026

Ivo Kolchev
1.07K Followers
Summary

  • Universal Health Realty is a healthcare REIT focused on medical office buildings/clinics and acute care hospitals.
  • Q1 2025 FFO was $0.86/share, slightly up quarter-over-quarter but down year-over-year due to weaker revenues and higher interest expenses.
  • As such, I believe that the REIT will only achieve FFO of $3.45-$3.55/share in 2025.
  • Even so, UHT remains a Buy thanks to an attractive 11.6x FFO multiple, which comes with modest leverage.
  • Universal Health Services - UHT's largest tenant - is projected to deliver revenue and earnings growth in the years ahead.
Concept of health insurance and medical benefits. Businessman points white pen to show family icons in house frame and plus sign. Health insurance and access to health care. Health care planning.

Thawatchai Chawong/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

So far in 2025, Universal Health Realty (NYSE:UHT) has outperformed the Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ), delivering a return of ~11%:

I previously covered UHT with a Buy rating back in March 2025, highlighting the REIT's attractive valuation

This article was written by

I ventured into investing in high school in 2011, mainly in REITs, preferred stocks, and high-yield bonds, starting a fascination with markets and the economy that has not faded despite the years. More recently I have been combining long stock positions with covered calls and cash secured puts. I approach investing purely from a fundamental long-term point of view. On Seeking Alpha I mostly cover REITs and financials, with occasional articles on ETFs and other stocks driven by a macro trade idea.

