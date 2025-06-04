Ferrari: The Underrated Potential Of Non-Car Revenues

Summary

  • Ferrari's exceptional pricing power and brand strength drive consistent outperformance, with management focused on quality over quantity in revenue growth.
  • Non-car revenues — lifestyle, brand, sponsorships, and racing — are growing faster than car sales and represent a major, underappreciated growth driver.
  • Despite high valuation multiples, Ferrari's unique moat, resilient demand, and strong earnings growth justify a premium and support continued market-beating returns.
  • Concerns about volume growth and EV transition are overblown; I see double-digit returns ahead and rate Ferrari a 'Buy'.
Red Ferrari F12berlinetta car parked in Hannibal Missouri

BackyardProduction/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

When someone hears the name Ferrari (NYSE:RACE), the first thing that comes to mind is a shiny red extraordinarily beautiful car.

For investors, Ferrari is associated with extreme resilience, as a company with filled orderbooks and demand that far exceeds supply.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RACE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

