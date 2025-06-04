SOXQ's Performance May Be Weighted Down By The Broader Semiconductor Market
Summary
- Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF offers concentrated exposure to the semiconductor sector, but much of its portfolio is tied to non-AI markets, potentially exposing investors to broader market headwinds.
- AI growth has been muted by the broader decline in the industry, resulting in SOXQ underperforming the S&P 500 by a wide margin.
- Given the risks to the broader industry, investors may realize improved performance when investing in a broader index, offering similar exposure to top holdings like Nvidia and Broadcom shares.
- Given these factors, I rate SOXQ as Hold and recommend only a minimal allocation (1-3%) for those seeking semiconductor exposure.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVDA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.