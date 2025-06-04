Plains All American (NASDAQ:PAA) is an American company dedicated entirely to the midstream business of oil and gas transportation. The company maintains a presence with its pipelines in both Canada and the United States, although it concentrates the
Plains All American Pipeline: A Great Option For Its Dividends
Summary
- Plains All American is an American company dedicated entirely to the midstream business of oil and gas transportation. The company maintains a presence with its pipelines in Canada & the US.
- Adjusted EBITDA YoY growth in this case was 4%, going from a total of $847 million in 1Q2024 to $881 million in 1Q2025.
- If we calculate the EBITDA/Interest ratio, we see that it stands at 6.21x, which does not seem to generate concerns despite the level of debt in relation to equity.
- Net cash from operating activities closed the quarter at $639 million. If we annualize this value, we see that the P/CF ratio is 4.62x.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.